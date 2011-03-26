How to Drop a Size With Slimming Lingerie

From Health magazine
Say hello to the new generation of control lingerieits prettier and better at all-in-one shaping. Slip into one of these stylish picks, and youll look instantly slimmer.
- Hidden panels in the Yummie Tummie Lady Leopard Brown Tank (pictured right) shape your entire waistline. Plus, its made of microfiber fabric that wicks away moisture. ($72)
- The Grenier Vintage Lace Control Bodysuit (pictured right), all camouflaged in flattering black and lace, has a built-in underwire bra and an inner support band to flatten your tummy. ($78, also available in antique beige)
- Mesh fabric in the Le Mystère Delphine Bra helps to smooth and minimize up top, so you dont have to worry about back bulges. ($72, available in natural, cream, and black)
- The Haute Contour by Spanx Luxe Thong features shaping power-lace with support mesh to flatten your stomach and narrow your waist. Its lace stays in place and looks smooth under your clothes. ($88, available in blush, pitch black, and sterling)
- The Grenier Exquise Underwire Teddy gently pulls in your tummy and offers underwire support. ($77, also available in black.)
- This Yummie Tummie Peek-a-Boo Cami has hidden minimizing panels to shape your entire waistline. The microfiber fabric lets moisture naturally wick away. ($96)
- The microfiber fabric of this Spanx Haute Contour Sexy Scalloped V-Neck Contour supports breasts, slims the torso and flattens your tummy. ($128, available in blush, pitch black, porcelain, and chestnut.)
- This Spanx Haute Contour Show Me Sheer Camisole, has adjustable straps, a reinforced tummy panel for extra shaping. The back also gives support and shapes. Made of open weave power mesh for breathability. ($128, Available in blush, pitch black, sterling, and porcelain.)