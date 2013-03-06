Boost Your Bust with this Yoga Move

IstockphotoNeed a lift? The Plank is the best move to firm and strengthen the chest muscles that help ward off sagging breasts. For best results, do this move 3–4 times a week.

How-to: Start with your hands and knees on a mat, hands directly under shoulders and knees right below hips. Tighten your ab muscles to support your lower back; extend your right leg backward, then your left.

Your body should be a in a straight line from your head to your heels (as shown); dont let your hips drop. Look slightly in front of you to keep your head and neck aligned. Hold for 5–15 breaths, then return to the starting position. Repeat 3–5 times. To make the pose easier, do it with your knees on the mat.