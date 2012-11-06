Fight Cellulite Fast with Yoga

Thomas HoefgenYoure really not sure how it happened, but one day you looked in the mirror and there it wascellulite, creeping up on your legs and butt just in time for swimsuit season. Happily, theres a speedy way to smooth those bumps and lumps: Yoga.

We asked New York City–based yoga and Pilates instructor and Health Expert Network pro Kristin McGee, star of fitness DVDs MTV Power Yoga and the new Weight Loss Pilates, to create a cellulite-busting routine that targets the butt and thighs, the areas most prone to dimpling.

Thanks to all those days spent sitting, fat pushes through weakened spots in the connective tissue beneath skin. But rebuilding muscle tone in those trouble spots and burning excess fat can help smooth out cellulite and prevent future dimpling, McGee says.

Do this 20-minute sequence three days a weekplus 30 minutes of vigorous cardio, four times a weekand youll see smoother skin in just six weeks. View slideshow