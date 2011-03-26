Get Big, Beachy Waves With This Inexpensive Gel

My stick-straight strands refuse to hold a curl. No matter how much timeand hairspray!I spend trying to achieve the perfect, beachy wave, my hair inevitably falls flat. So when Sally Hershberger's Wreck & Roll Texturizing Gel ($12.50; Walgreens) landed on my desk, I half-heartedly gave it a tryand I'm glad I did!

I'm not one to spend a lot of time on my hair each morning, so I simply slicked about a nickel's worth through my damp mane before blow-drying. While my beachy waves weren't quite as perfect as Gisele'shey, she has a team of professionalsI was quite pleased with my soft, subtle curl. And while many styling products leave my hair lifeless and full of buildup, that wasn't the case with this product. Wreck & Roll is affordable, too, so now both my hair and wallet are looking a little fuller.