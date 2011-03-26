Get Big, Beachy Waves With This Inexpensive Gel

My stick-straight strands refuse to hold a curl. No matter how much timeand hairspray!I spend trying to achieve the perfect, beachy wave, my hair inevitably falls flat. So when Sally Hershberger's Wreck & Roll Texturizing Gel ($12.50; Walgreens) landed on my desk, I half-heartedly gave it a tryand I'm glad I did!
I'm not one to spend a lot of time on my hair each morning, so I simply slicked about a nickel's worth through my damp mane before blow-drying. While my beachy waves weren't quite as perfect as Gisele'shey, she has a team of professionalsI was quite pleased with my soft, subtle curl. And while many styling products leave my hair lifeless and full of buildup, that wasn't the case with this product. Wreck & Roll is affordable, too, so now both my hair and wallet are looking a little fuller.