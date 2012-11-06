4 Tricks for Living Longer

Very few American women would put veggies on the top of their cant-live-without list. But what about a glass of wine? Eating healthy doesnt mean you have to deprive yourself or make life difficult: One glass of wine per day cuts your odds of dying by 20%.

There are other ways of reducing your risk of premature death, too, according to the latest findings from the Nurses Health Study involving nearly 80,000 participants. Besides eating well, you need to stay in a healthy weight range, exercise, and quit smoking. Is it worth it? You bet: You can cut your odds of premature death by more than half.