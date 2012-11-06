3 Ways to Cut Health Care Bills

Istockphoto

From Health magazine

Health-care costs are expected to rise 6 percent in 2009. To keep those expenses from burning up your bank account, consumer health-care advocates offer these tips. :

1. Know whats covered. When you need a new medicine or procedure, ask your doc if shell help you find out whether your insurer will pay for it. If it's not covered, ask for alternatives or for help filing an appeal.

2. Do the math. Youre thinking of buying insurance? Beware of policies with the lowest premiums: Their very high deductibles mean more cash out of your shallow pockets in emergencies.

3. Think prevention. Wash your hands regularly and eat healthier so you get sick less often. That saves on co-pays and prescriptions.