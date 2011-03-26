How to Get Really Gorgeous Skin

IstockphotoYou can fix age spots, stretch marks, varicose veins, and other unsightly spots. Heres how.

Smooth tough areas

“Moisturizers with high concentrations of urea are great for rough elbows, knees, and feet. Urea works to pull moisture into the skin while also breaking down dry, scaly spots.” Amy Wechsler, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center

Try: Bioelements Calmitude Sensitive Skin Moisturizer ($35).



Hydrate from within

“One of the reasons young skin looks so smooth is because its cells are strong and retain water well, preventing dehydration. To improve the health of your skin, try taking glucosamine supplementsthey boost the production of water-binding hyaluronic acid in the skinand omega-3 fatty acid supplements.” Howard Murad, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at the University of California, Los Angeles

Silky hands at the sink

“During the brutal winter months, I swap out my usual sink-side hand wash for a more nourishing shower gel to give my hands an extra dose of moisture. Then I lotion upafter every single washingwith a body cream packed with superhydrating humectants, such as glycerin and sodium hyaluronate.” Ann Marie Cilmi, director of education and development at Bliss Spas

Two to try: Aveeno Intense Relief Repair Cream ($12; drugstores) and Fruits & Passion Buriti Moisturizing Milk ($18).

Pamper your hands and feet

“Combine warm honey with leftover coffee groundstwo parts honey to one part coffee. Spoon the mixture onto an orange slice, and massage it over your hands and feet in the shower. Honey, a humectant, will soften, while the grounds and orange extracts buff away dull cells.” Suzanne Holbrook, spa director at the Ritz-Carlton Spa, Orlando, Grande Lakes, Fla.

Zap spider veins

“Your dermatologist can erase spider veins with sclerotherapya process where saline is injected into the veins so they clot and disappear. Temporarily hide veins with a water-resistant concealer, like Covermark Beauty Leg Magic in Almond ($18), which wont rub off on clothes.” Audrey Kunin, MD, assistant clinical instructor of dermatology at the University of Kansas School of Medicine

Fade stretch marks

“Collagen-plumping laser treatments reduce redness and tighten skin, making stretch marks less noticeable. The earlier you treat stretch marks, the better. Tackle them with prescription retinoid creams, which rebuild collagen and speed up cell turnover to cast off old discolored cells, bringing fresh ones to the surface.” Marta I. Rendon, MD, clinical associate professor of dermatology at the University of Miami School of Medicine

Target spots

“Age spots are caused by the sun, so you absolutely must wear SPF every day of the year, whether inside or out. To treat existing spots, look for products containing natural brighteners, like licorice-root extract and resveratrol, which comes from the skin of red grapes.” Barbara Close, founder of Naturopathica Spa in East Hampton, N.Y.

Skip drying cleansers

Skip drying cleansers

“Synthetic surfactants [detergents] can strip your skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and tight. Look for body washes with natural surfactants, like those derived from apples or coconuts, which gently cleanse without removing moisture from your skin.” Kristy Goodger, founder of Elemental Herbology and practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine

Try: Earthworks Pur-Essence Frangipani Shower and Bath Gel ($18).

Airbrush away!

“A shimmering self-tanner can obscure all sorts of flaws. Reflective particles work to blur any imperfections, while the darker shade masks them. But streaks attract unwanted attention, so apply creams carefully to exfoliated legs, using a circular motion to blend.” Linda Hay, Victorias Secret makeup artist