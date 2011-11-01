Probiotic-Packed Foods and Supplements That Really Work

Foods, drinks, and supplements with probiotics are everywhere these days, but only some probiotic strains are proven remedies for common health issues.

You can find those strains in these products.

NameHelps fightDosagePurchase info
Culturelle supplementsAntibiotic stomach upset, colds and flu, maybe eczemaOne capsule a day$22.99 for a 1-month supply; drugstores
Florastor supplementsAntibiotic stomach upset, travelers diarrheaTwo capsules a day$35.99 for 50 capsules; drugstore.com
Digestive Advantage and Sustenex supplementsAntibiotic stomach upsetOne capsule a day$10.49–$15.99 for a 1-month supply; drugstores and natural-products stores
Fem-Dophilus or RepHresh Pro-B supplementsVaginal and urinary infectionsOne capsule a day$17.49–$31 for a 1-month supply; drugstores and natural-products stores
DanActive dairy drinkColds and fluOne (3.3-ounce) bottle a day$2.69 for a 4-pack; supermarkets
Attune barsColds and fluOne (80- to 170-calorie) bar a day$1.60–$2.10 per bar; supermarkets and natural-products stores
Align supplementsIrritable bowelOne capsule a day$29.99 for a 1-month supply; select drugstores
Good Belly probiotic fruit drinkIrritable bowelOne (2.7-ounce) bottle a day$4.49 for a 4-pack; select supermarkets and natural-products stores
Stonyfield organic yogurtEczemaOne cup a day$1.99 for a 4-pack; supermarkets and natural-foods stores

