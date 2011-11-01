Probiotic-Packed Foods and Supplements That Really Work

From Health magazine
Foods, drinks, and supplements with probiotics are everywhere these days, but only some probiotic strains are proven remedies for common health issues.
You can find those strains in these products.
|Name
|Helps fight
|Dosage
|Purchase info
|Culturelle supplements
|Antibiotic stomach upset, colds and flu, maybe eczema
|One capsule a day
|$22.99 for a 1-month supply; drugstores
|Florastor supplements
|Antibiotic stomach upset, travelers diarrhea
|Two capsules a day
|$35.99 for 50 capsules; drugstore.com
|Digestive Advantage and Sustenex supplements
|Antibiotic stomach upset
|One capsule a day
|$10.49–$15.99 for a 1-month supply; drugstores and natural-products stores
|Fem-Dophilus or RepHresh Pro-B supplements
|Vaginal and urinary infections
|One capsule a day
|$17.49–$31 for a 1-month supply; drugstores and natural-products stores
|DanActive dairy drink
|Colds and flu
|One (3.3-ounce) bottle a day
|$2.69 for a 4-pack; supermarkets
|Attune bars
|Colds and flu
|One (80- to 170-calorie) bar a day
|$1.60–$2.10 per bar; supermarkets and natural-products stores
|Align supplements
|Irritable bowel
|One capsule a day
|$29.99 for a 1-month supply; select drugstores
|Good Belly probiotic fruit drink
|Irritable bowel
|One (2.7-ounce) bottle a day
|$4.49 for a 4-pack; select supermarkets and natural-products stores
|Stonyfield organic yogurt
|Eczema
|One cup a day
|$1.99 for a 4-pack; supermarkets and natural-foods stores