Turn Back the Clock, From Head to Toe

A little line here, a sag or bag thereyour body may be giving away your age, or even making you look older than you really are. (See some examples here.) But here we've got the best ways to tackle these trouble spots, with at-home fixes or with the latest medical technology.

Pump up dull, thinning hair

At home: Beginning from the scalp, gently pull a small hank of hair all the way to the tips of the hair. If more than six hairs come out, you have a thinning problem.

Dexter Phillip, owner of New York Citys DEX salon and stylist for celebrities such as Tyra Banks and Victoria Beckham, recommends Esuchen Hair Care products to add body and shine. Try No. 5 Treatment Shampoo and No. 23 Acidifying Conditioner (both $18), plus No. 9 BoBo Capture Foam ($20). Another option: Rogaine, which is available over the counter, may regrow thinning hair.

At the docs: Ask for blood tests to rule out lupus, thyroid disease, or anemia. Hair loss is often a sign that something else is wrong, so take it seriously.

Fill sparse brows and lashes

At home: Jeannie Mai, makeup expert for TLCs 10 Years Younger, suggests this trick for covering thin spots: Use a small-angled brush (try M.A.C #266; $19) to fill in with soft strokes of pressed eye shadow (like M.A.C Eye Shadow; $14.50) in a shade that matches your hair color. False lashes are another option. “I put them on when Im having a tired day, and it makes a huge difference,” says Amanda Sanders of New York Image Consultants. Her favorites: Shu Uemera False Eyelashes S217 ($16).

At the docs: Ask your doctor about bimatoprost, an Rx currently used to treat glaucoma. Pending Food and Drug Administration approval, it may be prescribed to stimulate eyelash growth.

At home: Prevention is the best treatment, says Tina B. West, MD, a cosmetic dermatologist in Atlanta. She suggests adding these basics to your skin-care routine.

Antioxidants. They help fight free radicals and neutralize sun damage. For a dose of soy, feverfew, and vitamin E, try Neutrogena Anti-Oxidant Age Reverse Day Lotion SPF 20 and Night Cream (both $19.99).

Sunscreen. Look for an SPF of at least 30 and physical sun blockers such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

Retinoid. “Every person should be on a retinoid unless they are pregnant, nursing, or trying to conceive,” Dr. West says. Derived from vitamin A, retinoids boost cell turnover to create a healthy glow. If you dont use a prescription formula, try RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum ($19.99) or Olay Total Effects Targeted Wrinkle Repair With Pro-Retinol ($19.99).

At the docs: See a doctor for treatments like Botox, fillers, and lasers. In general, think Botox for the upper part of the face (forehead lines, that crinkle between your eyes) and fillers for the lower half (laugh lines, thin lips). Experts are excited about a new Botox competitor called Reloxin, available this year. The new treatment may act more quickly and last up to five months.

Brighten a fading smile

At home: Brush-on whitening gels in trays tend to work better than strips, says cosmetic dentist Debra Glassman. For quick touch-ups, try Rembrandt Whitening Touch Up Pen ($14.99).

At the docs: Debra Gray King, a cosmetic dentist in Atlanta and an expert on ABCs Extreme Makeover, says Zoom! Professional Teeth Whitening gives the best results: “In less than an hour, your teeth can get five shades whiter.”

At home: Pamper delicate neck skin with a moisturizer like Strivectin Neck Cream ($90), which contains peptides for collagen production. To draw attention away from your neck, look for tops with ruffles or prints or wear a long necklace, says Alison Deyette, wardrobe expert for TLCs 10 Years Younger.

At the docs: Fraxel laser treatments can improve the skins texture, while Botox can soften vertical lines. Some doctors use Thermage or ReFirme, radiofrequency and light devices, to stimulate production of collagen in the neck.

Perk up sagging breasts

At home: Stand sideways in front of a mirror with your elbows bent to 90 degrees. The fullest part of your breasts should hit halfway between your elbows and shoulders, says Patti Ficorilli, a bra fitter for Maidenform. If theyre low, tighten the straps. If theyre still dragging or if your bra hikes up in back, its time to get a new bra.

At the store: Ask for a professional fitting. Once you know your size, try on several different styles. Seamed cups offer the most support. If youre full-busted, consider minimizer styles, which can make you look up to an inch smaller.

Anti-aging for your hands

At home: Apply a sunscreen daily on the backs of your hands to prevent further sun damage. Keep hands well-hydrated; New York City cosmetic dermatologist Lisa Airan, MD, recommends CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($14.99) and Ocean Potion Anti-Aging Sunblock Lotion SPF 50 ($8.99) for backs of hands. And ditch the dark polishpale shades look more modern and take the focus off your hands, says Rodrica Constantin, national trainer for nails at the Red Door Spas.

At the docs: Laser treatments can repair sun damage, and fillers can plump up hands that have seen better days. But the latest buzz is about photodynamic therapy (a light-based treatment typically used to fade age spots), which in a recent study significantly stimulated collagen production and improved skin appearance.

At home: Soothe dry skin with moisturizer containing ammonium lactate or ureaboth help moisture get through the skin barrier. Two to try: AmLactin Moisturizing Lotion ($12) and Eucerin Plus Intensive Repair Body Cream ($8.49). Take the focus off wrinkly knees by giving your legs an allover glow. Deyette suggests Jergens Natural Glow Express Body Moisturizer ($8.99). And exfoliate elbows with your favorite cream or brush.

At the docs: You could consider a knee lift like Demi Moore famously had done. But heres a better idea: Sign up for a yoga class. Poses that strengthen the quadriceps (e.g., Chair, Warrior I, and Warrior II) support and strengthen the knee joints, and also tighten the surrounding skin and muscle. If dry, droopy elbows bug you, ask about skin-tightening injections.

TLC for beat-up feet

At home: Moisturize cracked heels at bedtime. Shop for comfortable shoe brands like Aerosoles, Söfft, or Cole Haan, which builds Nike Air cushioning into dress shoes and boots.

At the docs: Cortisone injections or surgery are options for painful bunions.