Get Ready For Spring With This Detoxyfing Yoga Pose

The end of winter is in sight! Take time this week to do a little spring cleaning for your body. One of the best ways I know to rejuvenate is to get the body upside down. The detoxifying Legs on the Wall pose reverses the effects of gravity and gets the blood flowing.



Start by sitting on one end of a mat with your right hip touching a wall. Lean back, turn to lie flat on the mat, and extend your legs up to the wall; your butt should be nearly touching the wall and your legs should be together. Put your hands on your belly, or rest them on the mat above your head. Close your eyes, relax your jaw, and drop your chin slightly. Breathe deeply and slowly, and hold this position for 3–10 minutes.