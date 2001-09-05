Natural Pelvic Remedies Worth Trying

Condition Try How it works

Yeast infections and diarrhea Probiotics in yogurt Yogurt adds live cultures to the digestive tract, which may suppress the harmful bacteria that causes bacterial vaginosis and diarrhea. Probiotics are helpful after youve been on antibiotics, which can disrupt your PH balance, making you more susceptible to yeast infections.

Bladder infections The herb uva ursi, vitamin C, and cranberries Uva ursi, found in supplements, tea, or liquid extract form, contains a natural antibiotic that helps prevent or treat urinary tract infections, bladder inflammation, and kidney stones. Taking a vitamin C supplement may reduce the chances of re-infection and increase the acidity of urine, creating an unfavorable place for bacteria. And cranberries contain tannin, a substance thats unfriendly to bacteria in the bladder.

Endometriosis Soy Soyin edamame, tofu, tempeh, and soy milkhas been shown in some studies to lower endometriosis risks.

Fertility problems Acupuncture Given after an embryo transfer, it hikes the chance of live births; it may increase uterine blood flow and stimulate hormones, influencing ovulation and fertility, and creating a more welcoming environment for the implanted embryo.

Cervical dysplasia Green tea extracts Both capsules and topical ointments have been proven effective in treating cervical lesions due to cervical dysplasia (the abnormal growth of cells on the surface of the cervix). Studies suggest the polyphenols found in green tea, namely epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), may treat and inhibit the growth of abnormal cells.

Interstitial cystitis (IC) Guided imagery According to recent research, listening to a guided-imagery CD for two months reduced pelvic pain and urinary urgency and frequency in IC sufferers. It helped them focus on healing the bladder, quieting the nerves specifically involved in IC, and relaxing pelvic-floor muscles.

Labor Yoga Yoga has been shown to decrease preterm labor and pregnancy-induced hypertension. Researchers say this may be a result of improved circulation, oxygen, and a decrease in anxiety following regular yoga sessions.