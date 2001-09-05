3 Easy Energy Boosters

Lets say your health is good, but youre still tired. What then? Try these fatigue-fighting ideas from Woodson Merrell, MD, chairman of the department of integrative medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City and author of The Source: Unleash Your Natural Energy, Power Up Your Health, and Feel 10 Years Younger.

Move more, eat better

Nothing raises your energy faster and more effectively than exercise. And the same foods that help with weight loss (veggies, fruits, lean meats, and good carbs like oatmeal) relieve sluggishness, too.

Make connections

Research shows that feelings of loneliness can affect the bodys immune system. Taking a minute to rouse yourself from your computer to call a friend or meet for coffee can make a difference in your mood and energy level.

Take a sauna

Sci­en­tists in Scandinavia have observed that sweating helps you get rid of fatigue-inducing toxins like mercury and dioxin. If you are otherwise heart-healthy and are not pregnant, try a sauna now and then.