The Vitamin That Protects Your Lungs

More than 70,000 women will die of lung cancer this year, and another 100,000 will get the devastating diagnosis.

But heres some good news: A type of vitamin E known as alpha-tocopherolfound in foods like almonds and Swiss chardmay cut your lung cancer risk in half, according to a study from the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Most women dont get enough of the vitamin, but even just a little might help protect you.

Are supplements a good source of vitamin E, too? They dont appear to be as useful, says Maret G. Traber, PhD, professor of nutrition at Oregon State University.