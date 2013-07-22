How to Beat Allergies and More on Your Next Run

From Health magazine

Running is no fun when youre plagued by these common health complaints. Talk to your doctor about the best treatment options (and to get the all clear to exercise), then try these do-it-yourself strategies.

Allergies

Run between 5 and 9 a.m., when allergens are at their lowest, and choose the route with the fewest trees. Slowing your pace and breathing in through just your nose can help, too. Post-run, shower and wash your hair. If this move doesnt help, hit the treadmill on high-pollen days. Check pollen counts in your area.

Asthma

Add an extended warm-up: Walk slowly for 10 minutes, then gradually increase your speed. Breathe in through your nose, not your mouth. If youre new to running, start slowly, mixing walking with running at a moderate pace (one that allows you to hold a conversation). Also, relax your shoulders and arms as you runyoull open your lungs and breathe more easily.

Tummy troubles

You can thank the up-and-down motion and the fact that blood is being diverted away from digestion to your heart and muscles. The remedy: Dont eat foods high in fat or fiber several hours before running, and give yourself two to four hours to digest a meal before you head out. Running at a different time of day may also help.