Do C-Sections Lower Pelvic-Disorder Risks?

From Health magazine

Facts of life: Pregnancy itself ups your pelvic-disorder risks.

Pop-music diva Christina Aguilera says she chose to have a cesarean section because she didnt want any vaginal tears (or other surprises). Its true that a vaginal delivery doubles the chance of having a pelvic-floor disorder. But lots of women deliver vaginally and dont have pelvic-floor problems.

And C-sections dont necessarily prevent them; pregnancy itself is a contributor, says Stephanie Gordon, MD, founder of The Womens Center in Atlanta and an expert on gyno procedures. C-sections also up the risks of infection, bleeding, blood clots, and scarring. Plus, it takes longer to recover from a C-section than a vaginal birth. Discuss the pros and cons with your doc.