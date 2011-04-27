Virginia Madsen's Rules for Living Better

From Health magazine“The best thing I ever heard about aging was said by my mother: Make life an adventure. She didnt fear agingwhen she turned 40, she had a big birthday. None of the other moms were even admitting they were 40, and she had all 40 candles on that cake! Shes 75 and directing the documentary I just produced: I Know a Woman Like Thatabout women 64 to 94 living vibrant lives. The oldest is a 94-year-old waterskiing champion; the youngest is Lauren Hutton. Their bodies have changed, but theyre all living inspiring lives.”

November is the best month

”Im very patriotic. I was raised that way in the Midwest. Im so excited to have teamed up with the League of Women Voters to encourage all women to vote. I really believe that voting is not a privilegeits a responsibility.”

Novembers other perk

“Thanksgiving is my absolute favorite holiday. Its only about love and family togetherness. Theres no hype, no presents, no pressurejust FOOD!!!”

How she became the poster woman for Botox

”Someone was criticizing an actress for using Botox, and said to me, ‘You would never do that. I cant criticize other actressesits just so hard for any of us to get workso I replied, ‘Well, I do. Then Allergan asked me to be a spokesperson.”

Shes a beauty product pragmatist

”I like La Mer, but its really, really expensive. And I dont have time to shop for that. So I use Nivea and Neutrogena because I can get them at the drugstore … and they work.”

She cant believe she learned to surf

”I couldnt do it in my 20s, but I found an absolutely gorgeous guy on Maui who said, ‘I can teach you how. This time I was defiant, and I learned.”

Nips? No thanks

”Im not there yet. (Madsen recently turned 47.) I like to look like me. Im not freaked out by my age or lines. But ask me again in 10 years!”

Her 10-minute de-stress solution

”If Im motivated, yoga. If Im not, All My Children. Im missing it right now, but Ive got it on TiVo.”

Her stay-young plan

“I always look ahead. I believe when youre 30 you should ask yourself: What kind of 45-year-old will I be? What kind of 60-year-old? Am I going to look like hell? How will I feel emotionally? Prepare and good things will come.”