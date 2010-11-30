Quiz Answers: Sex and Teens

You've taken the quiz; now here are the answers.

1. Which of the following can play a role in causing cervical cancer?

All of the above

Almost all cervical cancer tumors contain one of five high-risk types of HPV, which are strongly linked to cervical cancer. But a weakened immune systemas may be caused by HIVcan also lead to the disease. Smoking can prolong periods of HPV infection, during which cervical cells become abnormal and potentially cancerous. Even secondhand smoke can increase the risk of cells becoming cancerous. In women who dont smoke, cervical cell changes are more likely to go away on their own.

2. True or false: Your teenage daughter must get your permission before her doctor can prescribe the Pill.

False

She has a right to privacy when it comes to her reproductive medical care, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, even if she is under 18. So if you want to know what birth control decisions your daughter is making, youll have to talk to her, not her doctor.

3. The best time for a girl or woman to get the HPV vaccine is:

Before she becomes sexually active

The vaccine works best before there is any chance of a sexually transmitted HPV infection. However, it is also approved for girls as young as 9 and recommended for women up to 26 who did not receive it when they were younger.

4. True or false: By the time they graduate from high school, 61% of teens will have had sex.

True

Whether it seems like no ones doing it or everyone is, research shows that about half of teens will have sex by the 10th grade. By the time they leave high school, 61% of teens will also leave their virginity behind.

5. True or false: The HPV vaccine can cure HPV infections and treat genital warts and cervical cancer.

False

Girls and women may still receive the vaccine if they have already had genital warts, an HPV infection, or an abnormal Pap test in the past, but it will not treat or cure any of these conditions. The vaccine is meant to prevent infection from the four types of HPV that cause most cases of genital warts and cervical cancer.

6. You can prevent the spread of HPV by using:

Condoms

If put on before any sexual contact, condoms can reduce the risk of spreading HPV. It is possible to have HPV without knowing it, so encourage your daughter to talk with her sexual partners about their chances of having HPV and other STDs.

7. What is the most common vaginal infection?

Bacterial vaginosis

About 75% of women will have at least one yeast infection over the course of their lives, but BV is even more common. Half of women with BV dont have any symptoms and may never know they have it. Unlike BV and yeast infections, trichomoniasis is an STD and ranks as the third most common vaginal infection. At least 50% of sexually active women (and men) are infected with HPV.

8. Your daughter has had three menstrual cycles with unusually heavy bleeding that lasted longer than seven days. But she hasnt ever been regular during her tumultuous teen years. Should you call a doctor?

Yes

Teens may have irregular periods, with cycles lasting anywhere from 21 to 45 days, but three or more cycles in a row with abnormally heavy bleeding is something worth calling a doctor about. You should also call a doctor if she bleeds between periods or has any pain in her pelvis that isnt due to menstruation that lasts for more than a day.

9. Which of the following STDs should your daughter be tested for regularly?

All of the above

Young adults between 15 and 24 years old account for only 25% of sexually active people, but they come down with 50% of all new cases of sexually transmitted diseases each year, according to the CDC. HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia are the most common STDs for this age group. If your daughter is sexually active, she should be tested for these at least once a year.