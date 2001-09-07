Lose the Saddlebags in Just 4 Weeks



From Health magazine

Slim and smooth your outer thighs with the 45-Degree Circle from Star Quality: The Red Carpet Workout for the Celebrity Body of Your Dreams by Rob Parr.

Lie on your left side, prop yourself up on your left elbow, and move your legs forward about 1 1/2 feet, bending the bottom leg slightly and keeping the top leg straight. Rest your right hand on your hip.

Lift your right leg 5 inches and slowly, with control, make a clockwise circle with that leg, keeping your hips still. (Be sure that your circle is at least 12 inches wide.)

Start with 3 sets of 10â15 circles per leg and work up to 20â25. You should see results in 4 weeks.