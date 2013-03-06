A Yoga Move That Ends Arm Jiggle

David MartinezFrom Health magazine

Its happened to the best of us: You wave to a friend and your upper-arm flab flaps away. While batwings may make you want to spend all winter under wraps, theres no need to avoid sleeveless tops and holi­day dresses. Instead, tone arms with the Dolphin, an easy yoga pose that firms this problem area (and more!) by simultaneously toning the biceps, triceps, and shoulders. For best results, do this move three times a week.

How-to: Begin on your hands and knees, then lower your elbows to the floor, shoulder-distance apart. Interlace fingers and press sides of hands, forearms, and elbows firmly into the floor. Tuck your toes, and press hips up to create a long line between elbows and sitting bones. Lower your heels toward floor, and press thighs back. Allow your head to relax. Without moving your elbows, squeeze your upper arms toward one another to strengthen the muscles. Hold the pose for 5–15 breaths, and repeat up to 3 times.