How This Mother of 3 Lost More Than 70 Pounds

From Health magazine

Hilary Andreas didnt want to settle for her postpregnancy shapeso she dropped 70-plus pounds.

After having her third baby last Oct­ober, Hilary Andreas was thrilled about her expanding familybut not about her expanding body. At 198 pounds and wearing a size 18, this Portland, Ore., mom wanted to slim down. “I made a pact with myself that Id do whatever it took to lose weight,” says Hilary, now 30. She took strategies from plans like the South Beach Diet and the Fat Flush Plan, such as cutting sugarmostly by keeping her hands off her kids snacks. Hilary started walking five times a week and lifting weights; she slowly started running until she could jog more than four miles four to five times a week. In five months, Hilary lost 60 pounds, and she has shed 13 more since then. “When I was heavier, I didnt feel as full of life,” she says. “Im a totally different person now.”