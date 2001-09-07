Thinner Thighs in Three Weeks



From Health magazine

Try the Wide-Stance Side-to-Side Squats from The One-Minute Workout by Andrew Oye and Robert Dothard (Hilton, 2008; $19.95).

1. Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and hold a 12-pound body bar across your shoulders with a wide grip (or hold a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand down at your sides).

2. Keeping your right leg straight, bend your left knee and squat down on your left side until you feel a stretch in your right inner thigh.

3. Tighten your butt and push with your left thigh muscle until you return to standing position. Repeat with your right leg to complete 1 rep. Do 10 reps, 2–3 times a week. Youll see results in 3 weeks.