Fight the Frizzies With These Hair-Care Products

From Health magazine

For women with straight hair, controlling flyaways seems like an impossible task. To keep temperamental strands in check, use a conditioner with silicone like Dove Frizz Control Therapy Taming Cream ($3.78; drugstores and retailers).

Hold it

Going to an out­door wedding or cocktail party? A super-strong finishing spray will keep your just-styled mane perfectly polished. Our pick: Garnier Fructis Style Sleek and Shine Anti-Humidity Hair­spray ($3.99; drug­stores and retailers).

Curl power

Whether youre looking to rein in free-spirited curls or breathe life into droopy ones, moisturizing Redken Fresh Curls Spring Mousse ($14.95; www.redken.com for salons) keeps hair looking fresh (and naturally lively) all day long.

Shine secret

Its a fact: Summer brings out the worst in hair. But you can keep poofiness at bay by using a lightweight, nongreasy shine spray that wont weigh down strands. One to try: Tresemme No-Frizz Shine Spray ($3.99; drugstores and retailers).

Better bedhead

Get fresh-off-the-beach wavessans the frizzy side effectswith Kevin.Murphy Sticky.Business Matte Texturiser ($22; www.kevinmurphy.com.au for salons). This creamy pomade will mold your hair into a gorgeously disheveled ‘do.

Heat wave

Got wavy hair? Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Relaxing Balm ($15.95; www.paulmitchell.com) hydrates, locks out humidity, and seals in moisture. In order to get the sleekest look, apply it to damp hair from scalp to ends.

Take control

To soften and tame coarse, unruly hair (and protect against the damage caused by heat styling), opt for a serum with restorative ceramides. We like Vavoom Gold Heat Blow-In Control Serum ($14; www.matrix.com for salons).

