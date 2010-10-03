Summer Flower Arrangements

Think “the more the merrier”

For an informal feel, use found containers and fill to overflowing with summer wildflowers, including black-eyed Susans. No need to match and contrast. The beauty lies in the haphazard combo of color and blooms.

Work different heights

A bud vase on its own doesnt look like much. But if you group three or four in different sizes together, youll end up with a standout display. For a modern look, choose one type of flower in varying shades.

Float them

A footed glass bowl makes the perfect vessel for this remarkably elegantand simplearrangement. Fill halfway with water, and float blooms on top. A beautiful mix of roses and dahlias keeps the look fresh and romantic.