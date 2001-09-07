Brooksrunning.comGot two minutes? While you're at your computer, treat yourself to a dose of fitness inspirationand donate to a good cause at no cost to you!

Brooks (one of my favorite running shoe and apparel companies) is hosting a video on its site; every time it's clicked on between now and December 21, Brooks will donate five cents to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center for the support of breast cancer research.

The video is just the beginning of Brooks' new commitment to breast cancer research: In March 2009, it'll debut a line of apparel that donates 12.5% to various charities, and visitors to the Brooks site will be able to vote how much each group should get.

This cute little clip, titled "Dream," made me want to cut out of work early for a jog through the streets of Manhattan. For anyone else who's shared the fantasy of a perfect runyou know, where "water bottles grow on trees and no one ever gets sore knees"I imagine you'll feel the same way. Watch the video, send it to friends, and get inspired!