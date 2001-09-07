Who Gets Lung Cancer And Why



From Health magazine

As many as one in seven people who develop lung cancer dont smoke, and now scientists at Louisiana State University think they know why. Widespread air pollutants that have flown under the radaruntil nowseem to tax the body in the same deadly way cigarette smoke does. They form when gases cool down in smokestacks, car-exhaust pipes, and chimneys. The most polluted areas of the country (like

Los Angeles and Pittsburgh) are the riskiest places to live. What can you do to fight back? Studies suggest that eating lots of fruits and veggies may help curb lung cancer risks by up to 23%.