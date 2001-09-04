Can't Get Pregnant? New Reasons to Try Acupuncture

Couples who dont have any luck with in vitro fertilization may want to head straight to an acupuncturist. Research out of IVF centers in Colorado and New Mexico shows that combining in vitro with acupuncture may lead to 26 percent more pregnanciesif women undergo at least 11 acupuncture treatments.(Previous research showed that a smaller number of treatments could boost pregnancy rates, but not as much.)

Acupuncture may improve uterine blood flow, which could help move fertility medicine to the ovaries and nurture eggs, as well as prepare the uterus for implantation. Relieving stress through acupuncture may also even out hormone problems that cause infertility. Find an acupuncturist for infertility treatment.