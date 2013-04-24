Dirty Dance Off That Weight With Home DVDs

Dance class is a great workÂ­outÂa half-hour burns about 200 calÂ­oriesÂbut theres the little issue of shimmying in a room full of strangers. Heres the solution: Do your dancing at home with these great new DVDs.

Dirty Dancing: Official Dance Workout ($16.98) has four routines set to music from the unforgettable 1987 movie starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

Get a dancers body with Core Rhythms ($59.85) features a Latin-influenced cardio workout led by award-winning ballroom dancers.

Hemalayaa: Bollywood Booty ($14.99) has four backside-shaping, Indian routines.

Dance and Be Fit: Abs Burn ($14.99) includes two tummy-trimming workouts: a 20-minute "Curvy Core" routine featuring Brazilian-style dance moves, and a 20-minute "Sexy Sculpt" that teaches fun hip and waist undulations.

Kathy Smith: Dance Your Body Slim ($14.98) combines two of Smith's most popular routinesÂBelly Dancing and Sexy SalsaÂinto a new two-disc set with an exciting bonus dance and unique cool-down stretches.

Dance Body Beautify: Body Ballroom Blast ($14.98) stars former Dancing With the Stars contestant Lisa Rinna, and includes slow, medium, and body-blasting fast versions of fun ballroom routines. Release date is mid-April; available for pre-order at Amazon.com

10-Minute Solution: Dance Off Belly Fat ($14.98) stars former Health contributing editor Petra Kolber and includes 10-minute workouts that can be mixed and matched for a quick ab fix or a longer, full-body workout. Release date is mid-April; available for pre-order at Amazon.com