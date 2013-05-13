Great Web Sites For Runners

Looking for some fresh Web sites to motivate, inspire, and keep you on track? Check out my favoritesin addition to Girls Gotta Move, of course!

Gmap-Pedometer.com: No more retracing your running route in your car to determine the distance. This cool Web site from Google Maps not only lets you preplan your route, but also records total distance, elevation, and calories burned. Bonus: It saves all your past courses, too.

RunThePlanet.com: Log on for recommended running routes in cities all over the world, plus training tips, a race calendar, and a community forum where you can ask runners about favorite local trails.

Running-Log.com: A free online log to track mileage, store routes, and record time spent doing nonrunning workouts. Its particularly good for long-distance running buddies, because you can make your log public or post it to your Facebook page.

Jenny Hadfield is our Girls Gotta Move Running Club coach and a certified personal trainer.

