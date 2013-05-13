Meet Our Healthy-Airport Experts

Amy Lanou, PhD, is a senior nutrition scientist at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and an assistant professor of health and wellness at the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

Tom Parsons is the CEO and founder of BestFares.com, a travel website that monitors airfares and reports on discount cruises, tour packages, hotel rates, car rentals, and last-minute vacations. He travels 75,000 miles every year.

Steve Howards, MS, is executive director of the Clean Airport Partnership, a nonprofit group devoted to improving environmental quality and energy efficiency at airports, and consultant to the Energy Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

How We Chose Our Top Airport Winners

