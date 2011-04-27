Molly Shannon's Stress-Busting Tricks

“Id exercise and eat right even if I didnt work in front of a camera. Growing up, I always liked playing soccer and running around. Now I run for 20 to 30 minutes a day. It helps me sleep. It de-stresses me. I love it, love it, love it!”

Breakfast isnt optional. “I usually eat something light, like a smoothie and fruit. And I take 2 tablespoons of flaxseed oil mixed with yogurt and a little granola.”

Her holiday secret? Cut corners. “Im not good at cookies, so we do Pillsbury slice-and-bake. If I made them from scratch, Id do something like not put in enough baking sodaor worse.”

Family fun matters. “We have this game where my kids give me something spicy, and I jump up and act like my mouth is on fire. We were at a hotel once, and I was running down the hallways while they were chasing me to give me water!”

How she unwinds. “Right now Im reading Oh The Glory of It All, a memoir by Sean Wilsey.”

Feel-good regimen: Acupuncture. “I started when I was trying to get pregnant. Now I go every two weeks for general well-being. I dont love needles, but really its just little tiny pinpricks. I feel so much better afterward.”

Favorite holiday ritual. “Before the kids go to bed on Christmas Eve, I say, ‘Did you know that Santa might put a candy cane under your hand while youre sleeping? Then I slip one under each of their hands, and they wake up and see it. They love that!”