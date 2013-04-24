Molly Shannon's Working-Mom Tricks

Getty ImagesHow does the star of the new NBC sitcom Kath and Kim and mom of Stella, 4, and Nolan, 3, stay healthy despite a work schedule even she calls "kooky?” By prioritizing time for family, career, and fitnessand getting in lots of laughs, of course.

A cup a day… "I go to Starbucks all the time. Coffee is the number one thing I think about when I wake up, after my kids! Coffee has lots of antioxidants. It's cancer preventing. I just do one or two cups on the morning."

Joy at work = peace at home. "As a parent you need to figure out how much you want to work. For me, it would be hard to be 24/7 with my kids. I like that my kids will see someone who enjoys her work, and that when I'm with them, I'm so happy to see them."

Healthy kids, happy mom: "With little ones, you just want them to eat! We try to buy organic food. We like the organic chicken fingers from Whole Foods. But they also have regular stuff, like hot dogs."

Read more of Health magazine's interview with Molly Shannon here.