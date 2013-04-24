What’s Your Risk for Heart Disease?

The American Heart Association has identified several risk factors for heart disease:

High cholesterol or high blood pressure

Being overweight

Smoking

Lack of exercise

A family history of the disease

Your risk is low if …none of the above apply to you. Keep up the healthy habits!

You are at-risk if …one or more of the above applies to you. Talk to your doctor about the best lifestyle changes you can make to lower your risk.

Your risk is high if …youve had a heart attack, stroke, or heart surgery; or if you have diabetes. Get regular checkups, and call your doctor immediately if you experience chest, jaw, or back pain, or shortness of breath.

