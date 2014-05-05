Get Your Family Involved in Changing Your Eating Behavior

In the spring of 2005, after four pregnancies, Julie Marsh weighed 240 pounds. “I wasnt happy with myself,” she told Health magazine in April 2007. Inspired by her sister Cathy Andrew, who had resolved to lose weight in 2005, the sisters joined forces in dieting and exercising and had better success.

Research shows that dieters are more likely to change their ways if they feel they have the support of family, a close friend, or a coworker. It worked for this sister team: Along with eating more vegetables and smaller portions, they lifted weights three times a week and went on four to five mile walks at least four days a week. The workout buddies even tried activities they wouldnt have done alone, like yoga and badminton. A year later, Julie had lost 85 pounds, and her sister had shed 105a whopping 190 pounds of combined success.

Here are some tips for getting friends and family to support your desire to lose weight: