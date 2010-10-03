Skinny House: My Calorie Savings

Julie Taylor
October 03, 2010

From Health magazine
It all sounds good on paper, but can the right home tweaks really make pounds melt off? Writer Julie Taylor put it to the test.

5 p.m.I go in through the front door instead of the side door, which means I dont grab a snack-size bag of potato chips (150 calories) or a chocolate bar with almonds (210 calories) like usual. But Im hungry!

5:10 p.m.OK, so I caved and went to the kitchen and immediately ate a chocolate bar with almonds. (Add: 210 calories.) But all is not lost! Instead of sinking into my couch as I normally would, I hit my fit kit and jump rope for 15 minutes (which burns roughly 170 calories).

5:30 p.m.I turn on the news, sink into the couch and think about all the snacks Id like to have right now. Dont I deserve them? I distract myself with another dip into the Fit Kit, turning off the news and switching on my sons Wii instead. I play Wii Boxing for 30 minutes, burning 180 calories!

6:30 p.m.I use an ice cream scoop to help me portion out the turkey burgers before throwing them on the grill. They look about 40% smaller than the patties I usually makewhich means Ill save 60 calories. Thats good, but will this be enough food for me?

7:15 p.m.At dinner, I use a salad plate rather than a platter, and the burgers look a lot more satisfying. I actually eat about half what I usually do. This saves 250 calories.

9 p.m.Im bored, which means its normally time to snack. I take a bubble bath instead and get nice and sleepy.

10 p.m.Bed time. I spritz lavender on my pillow, have a drink of cucumber water, then hit the sheets and Im out.

Calories saved: 810

 

