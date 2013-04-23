America's Healthiest Schools: State by State

Congratulations to these super-healthy schools nominated as absolute standouts in their states:
Arizona: Sunburst Elementary, Glendale
Arkansas: Forrest City Junior High, Forrest City
California: Roosevelt Elementary, Fresno
Colorado: Creekside Elementary, Boulder
Connecticut: North Canaan Elementary, North Canaan
Delaware: Brader Elementary, Newark
Florida: Miami Springs Middle School, Miami Springs
Georgia: W.C. Britt Elementary, Snellville
Hawaii: King Kaumuali'i Elementary, Lihue
Idaho: Gooding Elementary, Gooding
Illinois: Paul Revere Primary, Blue Island
Indiana: Helmsburg Elementary, Morgantown
Iowa: Oak Street Middle School, Burlington
Kansas: Anthony Elementary, Leavenworth
Kentucky: Lakewood Elementary, Cecilia
Louisiana: Cyprus Cove Elementary, Slidell
Maine: Mountain Valley Middle School, Mexico
Massachusetts: Mission Hill School, Roxbury
Michigan: Arthur Eddy Academy, Saginaw
Minnesota: Twin Bluff Middle School, Red Wing
Mississippi: Amory Middle School, Amory
Missouri: Alma Schrader Elementary, Cape Girardeau
Montana: Lolo Elementary, Lolo
Nebraska: Campbell Elementary, Lincoln
Nevada: C.C. Meneley Elementary, Gardnerville
New Jersey: Public School #4, West New York
New Mexico: Conlee Elementary, Las Cruces
New York: West Babylon Senior High, West Babylon
North Carolina: Coopers Elementary, Elm City
North Dakota: Burlington-Des Lacs Elementary, Burlington
Ohio: Sharpsburg Elementary, Norwood
Oklahoma: Skyview Elementary, Yukon
Oregon: Abernethy Elementary, Portland
Pennsylvania: Elmwood Elementary, Mechanicsburg
Rhode Island: Blackstone Academy Charter School, Pawtucket
South Carolina: Manning Junior High, Manning
South Dakota: Eureka High School, Eureka
Tennessee: South Elementary, Pinson
Texas: Redwater Junior High, Redwater
Utah: Bountiful Junior High, Bountiful
Vermont: Champlain Valley Union High School, Hinesburg
Virginia: Potomac Senior High School, Dumfries
Washington: Timberline High School, Lacey
West Virginia: Kenna Elementary, Charleston
Wisconsin: Richmond Elementary, Appleton
Wyoming: Rawhide Elementary, Gillette
Note: the following states did not submit an outstanding school: Alabama, Alaska, Maryland, New Hampshire