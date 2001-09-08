Secrets of Women Who Never Get Sick

Alicia Potter
September 08, 2001

woman-flying
From Health magazine
They survive cold season without a sniffle. They fly in germ-packed airplanes unscathed. And they somehow avoid stomach bugs that decimate the office.

Wish you could be one of these women who never get sick? Try one oreven betterall of these secrets, and you may join this club come flu season.
Get a Massage
Take a Cold Shower
Take Ginger for Your GI
Wash Your Hands
Take Vitamin C and Zinc
Eat More Garlic
Stay Positive
Nasal Washing (Sounds Gross, but It Works!)
People.com: Victoria Beckham Ups Her Immunity With EBOOST
Plus: What Doesn't Work 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up