Amp Up Your Walking Workout

Health.com
September 08, 2001

From Health magazine

The right gadgets can make a walking routine more funand boost your fitness by keeping you on the trail or road a little longer. Here, three new tools we love.

New Balance VIA Activity Monitor
This stealthy pedometer ($49.99) measures distance and calories burned, even while stowed in your pocket or purse. Studies show a pedometer can motivate you to walk more and help you lose weight.

Oakley Split Thump Sunglasses
OK, theyre slightly Matrix-like and kind of expensive ($249)but their wireless 240-song MP3 player (the ear­buds are in the arms of the glasses) and ultraviolet-light protection totally make up for it.
Origo Paso Pedometer Watch
A major multitasker, this pedometer-watch combo ($40) keeps an accurate step count even if you switch between walking and running. It also allows easy timing of your routine and tracks calories burned and distance traveled.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up