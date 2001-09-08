Amp Up Your Walking Workout

From Health magazine
The right gadgets can make a walking routine more funand boost your fitness by keeping you on the trail or road a little longer. Here, three new tools we love.
New Balance VIA Activity Monitor
This stealthy pedometer ($49.99) measures distance and calories burned, even while stowed in your pocket or purse. Studies show a pedometer can motivate you to walk more and help you lose weight.
Oakley Split Thump Sunglasses
OK, theyre slightly Matrix-like and kind of expensive ($249)but their wireless 240-song MP3 player (the earbuds are in the arms of the glasses) and ultraviolet-light protection totally make up for it.
Origo Paso Pedometer Watch
A major multitasker, this pedometer-watch combo ($40) keeps an accurate step count even if you switch between walking and running. It also allows easy timing of your routine and tracks calories burned and distance traveled.