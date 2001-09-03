Healthiest Schools: South Elementary

Tracy Minkin
September 03, 2001

TIE 8. South Elementary
Pinson, Tennessee
269 students in pre-K through 4

Facing childhood obesity straight on has enabled this school to emerge as a state leader. South Elementary works with strong administrators at the district level and has broad support from its faculty, staff, and families.

The school has established a Life­time Fitness and Wellness Center, an on-site facility thats open not only to students but to faculty members and families as well. “Its wonderful to incorporate family, teachers, and students into the program,” judge Caputo says. “This provides a supportive environment in which everyone can work together, encourage one another, and enjoy family time while being physically active.”

South has also instituted a breakfast-in-the-classroom program, which has a 98% participation level.

Additional Reporting by Brittani Tingle

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up