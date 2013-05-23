Healthiest Schools: Richmond Elementary

From Health magazine

4. Richmond Elementary

Appleton, Wisconsin

277 students in grades K through 6

Instilling health and wellness values is definitely a team effort at this school. EveryonePE and classroom teachers, counselors, administrators, food-service workersdemonstrates and reinforces healthy lifestyle choices for the students, earning Richmond Elementary top scores in every area from our judges.

Pasternak loved “Fit in 15,” twice-weekly, 15-minute-long activity breaks lead by classroom teachers. And Caputo cited the positive reinforcement of Richmonds Walk/Run for Life program, which rewards students for miles logged during recess. The school also has reached out to area businesses for creative after-school initiatives that include martial arts and “Bus and Bowl,” a partnership with a local bowling alley that picks kids up from school and allows them to bowl until their parents pick them up.

A strong commitment to health-and-nutrition education is also yielding lifestyle changes outside Richmonds cafeteria, which is already a healthy haven. “Weve found that educating children about making healthy food choices has influenced the choices that are being made at home,” principal Bobbie Schmidt writes. Nutrition panelist Rochelle Davis gave Richmond her highest score. And judge Lanou says shes impressed by how the staff sets examples for healthy eating.



