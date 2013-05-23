Healthiest Schools: W.C. Britt Elementary

From Health magazine

TIE 8. W.C. Britt Elementary

Snellville, Georgia

900 students in K through 5

Outstanding, culturally sensitive, creative health-curriculum solutions are among the hallmarks of this large elementary school, and they really got panelist Martins attention. (She gave W.C. Britt her only perfect 10.) This school keeps its students engaged with taste tests, farm visits, school gardening, community-health-related plays, annual visits from local dentists, and more. “I love the games, contests, and promotions. We know that when kids are motivated, they do their best workand that learning goes beyond simply ‘preparing for the test. This program is instilling values that will remain with these students for a lifetime,” Martin says.

Our fitness and nutrition panelists liked what they saw, too, but the integration of innovative health initiatives is what put this lively school into the top 10. Martin sums it up: “Community partners, other disciplines, sports, cookingI wish schools across the country would use this program.”

