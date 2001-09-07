Feel Great Weight: July Ramp-It-Up Moves

Sean KelleyAdd in Squat with Side Leg Lift with Band

Works the glutes, outer thighs, quads, and hamstrings.

Now that you are comfortable with the Squat and Press, add this side leg raise variation, which increases the demand on the glute muscles. Plus, the arm-raising action challenges balance and activates the deep muscles of your core. (Traveling? Use this move as a replacement for the Squat and Press.)

Heres how to do it: Begin in a squat position with a resistance band tied around your ankles. Exhale and rise up, raising your arms over your head and lifting one leg out to the side. Inhale and lower to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side; thats one rep. Do 2-3 sets of 20-24 reps.

Replace Single-Arm Rows with Band Lat Pull-downs

Works the back.

Doing a Single-Arm Row can be challenging when youre traveling and dont have access to dumbbells. This move which also works your back muscles, but in a different way.

Heres how to do it: Stand with a resistance band in your hands, arms spaced about 2 feet apart overhead. Exhale and pull the band down behind you, stretching it apart as you lower your arms. Think of drawing the elbows in toward your waist, but keep your hands apart at all times. Inhale and, still stretching the band, return to the starting position. Do 2-3 sets of 12 reps.