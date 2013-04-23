Walk Off Belly Fat: Hills

From Health magazine

To triple the number of calories you burn, go to where its hilly, Prouty says. Walking on hills can burn tons of calories and fat, so youll work that stomach pooch off faster than you would on flat terrain. Uphill walks are great for strengthening and shaping your lower halfplus, youll feel stronger and go faster on level ground.

It worked for Robyn Kammerer, 33, of Rowayton, Conn.

Kammerer dropped 50 postpregnancy pounds in four months by eating healthier and walking every day on the hills near her home. “If Im out of breath at the top of one of these killer hills,” she says, “I remind myself that I can now wear skirts that havent fit in years.”

Make it work for you

Start by changing your walking routine: Twice a week, replace 25% of your flat route with short or gradual hills. (New to walking? Start with 20-minute walks that include 5 minutes of hills.) After two weeks, seek out longer or steeper hills, and add 10 percent more climbing each week. Your goal is to do between one-half and two-thirds of your workout on hills.

Live in a flat area? Substitute this treadmill climb: After a 10-minute warm-up, gradually increase the incline from 0% to 2% for 5 to 10 minutes. Then, gradually decrease the incline in the same amount of time, finishing with 5 to 10 minutes of flat walking. Each week or two, increase the incline by 1 percent.

