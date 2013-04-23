Feed Your Face: Olive Oil



The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties of olive oil dont just benefit you on the insidethey soften your skin, too. “Ancient Romans massaged olive oil into their skin,” Perricone says. “When used topically, olive oil results in smoother, more radiant skin.” Plus, consuming olive oil, a staple in the healthy Mediterranean diet, provides antioxidants to disarm free radicals and reduce inflammation. “Remember, inflammation is not just linked to diseaseits a major cause of wrinkling and sagging in the skin,” Perricone explains. In addition to working olive oil into your daily diet, apply as a lip gloss and skin soother, as needed. If you have dry skin, youll particularly benefit from topical application.

Smooth it on: Olive Oil Quencher

Dab a pea-size amount of extra-virgin olive oil on lips to hydrate a parched pucker; or use it on rough patches (think elbows and heels), as needed.

Eat it:

At dinner, drizzle a few tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil into a small bowl, and dip whole-grain bread in it to improve your skin from the inside out.

