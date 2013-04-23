Feed Your Face: Strawberries

Strawberries have more antiaging vitamin C per serving than oranges or grapefruit. And research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that people who eat foods rich in C have fewer wrinkles and less age-related dry skin than those who dont. C helps fight free radicals, which damage cells and break down collagen, leading to those dreaded fine (and not-so-fine) lines. For smoother, better-hydrated skin, apply a natural-berry mask like the one below once or twice a week, and eat C-rich foods daily, says Ramona Ionescu, primary aesthetician at New York Citys Cornelia Day Resort.

Sip it: Strawberry Smoothie Mask

In a food processor or blender, combine 1 cup frozen or fresh strawberries

(or a mix of strawberries, raspberries, and blueberriestheyre all antioxidant stars). Stir together blended berries, 1 cup vanilla or plain yogurt, and 11⁄2 tablespoons honey (a great moisturizer) in an 8-ounce glass. Enjoy smoothie, setting aside enough to coat your face.

Smooth it on:

Apply remaining smoothie (from recipe at left) to your face over a sink (its a little drippy at first, but a smooth layer will stay put), and leave it on for about 8 minutes before rinsing off.

