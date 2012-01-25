Feed Your Face: Beauty in a Jar

Strawberries: Although strawberries and other berries are excellent sources of antiaging vitamin C, the most potent version of the vitamin is in topical serum form, such as SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF ($152; skinceuticals.com). To prevent premature aging and repair sun-damaged skin, apply a few drops right after washing your face and before applying moisturizer or sunblock.

Pomegranate: To harness pomegranates skin-brightening power and honeys hydrating, soothing properties, try Aqua Dessa Spa Therapy Honey Pomegranate Facial Cleansing Foam ($25; aquadessa.com), which removes dirt and makeup and is mild enough to use daily.

Pumpkin: Zia Natural Skincare Pumpkin Exfoliating Mask ($25; zianatural.com) contains pureed pumpkin and pineapple juice to purify skin, unclog pores, and cleanse away dead skin cells. It also packs in vitamins A and E. Apply to a clean, damp face, leave on for 5 to 15 minutes, and rinse thoroughly with warm water.

Green tea: Glotherapeutics gloEye Restore ($17; amazon.com) contains antioxidant-rich green tea extract as well as peptides and willowherb, a natural skin smoother, to battle puffiness. Or opt for green teas powerful age-defying cousin, white tea, found in Wei East Golden Root Renewal All-in-One Eye Serum ($35; weieast.com). Dab a small amount around the eye area in the a.m. and before bed.

Olive oil: Soothe parched lips by applying Perricone MD Moist Lips ($22; qvc.com) made from olive-fruit extract as well as vitamin E. Or try On10 Green Glam Gloss ($9; sephora.com), made from organic extra-virgin olive oil and packaged in an eco-friendly paper potÂit protects your lips and the planet.