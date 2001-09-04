Lace Them Up: How to Stop Pain With Shoelaces

The fixes for four common foot issues may be as simple as re-lacing your shoes.

Tops of your feet are sore

Problem: Shoes rub tops of your feet, causing irritation or blisters; common in people with high arches.

The fix: Skip lacing. Lace around (not over) the problem area to relieve pressure.

Too-tight toes

Problem: Your toes feel restricted.

The fix: Double laces. Tying the shoe in two places lets you make it looser at the forefoot. Youll need two laces for each shoe. Start from the bottom with one lace; tie a bow in the middle. Then use the second lace, starting from the eyelets above the bow of the first lace; tie a bow at the top. Experiment until you get the right fit.

Sore arch

Problem: Shoes feel too tight on the tops of your feet.

The fix: Parallel lacing. Dont cross laces over each other after each eyeletalternate going up and across to the next eyelet like a ladder.

Loose heel

Problem: Your heels slip up and down.

The fix: Heel loops. Lace each shoe normally, but at the mouth use side holes (often left empty) to run lace up and out to create a small loop. (Dont cross over tongue, just run lace under and up through next hole.) Then take ends of lace, cross to opposite side, and run lace up through these loops; pull to tighten.