Health's Guide to Happy, Beautiful Feet

From Health magazine

If your feet could talk, theyd tell you theres a lot more to keeping them content than the occasional pedicure or foot massage. (Then again, if youve stepped into the wrong shoe today, they may already be screaming.) Those 26 small bones in each foot can take a lot of abuse, carrying your body weight while being cooped up in a hot, confining, and often uncomfortable (although occasionally supercute) stiletto. And even one little blister on your big toe is enough to leave you wincing. To the rescue comes our guide, packed with all you need to choose the perfect pair for everything you do. Dont go shoe shopping this fall without it!

