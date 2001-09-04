Tighter Tummy Without Crunches



Take inches off your waistline with the “Bridge Opposite Arm-Leg Reach” from 10 Minute Solution: Quick Tummy Toners ($14.98), the new DVD from fitness expert and teacher Jessica Smith.

1. Lie faceup with your left knee bent, left foot flat on the floor, and right leg extended toward the ceiling. Reach toward the ceiling with your the left arm and keep your right arm down by your side.

2. Without moving your hips or shoulders, open your raised leg to the right and raised arm to the left. Now, concentrating on your abs, return your raised leg and arm to the center. Do 10–12 reps, then switch sides and repeat.

3. Do this move 2–3 times a week. You should have a flatter tummy in 4 weeks.