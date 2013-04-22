Body and Soul: Cheers for Your Heart

One in three women die of heart disease, which can be warded off with good health practices like exercising and staying away from 14-ounce steaks and French fries. But picking up a (light!) drinking habit might actually fight off heart disease. Middle-aged nondrinkers who began consuming moderate amounts of alcohol had a 38% lower chance of having a heart attack or stroke than their nondrinking counterparts, a recent study showed. “The even more remarkable thing is that those who drank a glass of wine had a 68% lower risk of heart disease,” says lead study author Dana King, MD, professor of family medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Here's your heart-health plan: Hike your heart health by having up to one glass of alcohol a day. (If you can make that a glass of wine, all the better.) “But be aware of the ill-effects of alcohol too,” Dr. King says. Once you up the amount from one per day, you raise your risks of hypertension, liver disease, breast cancer, and addiction. Of course, having even one drink is not for everyone; check with your doctor to make sure its OK for you.

Top 10 Tricks for a Healthy Body and Soul



9 Secrets to a Healthier Heart

Groove to jazz, learn tai chi, and cut your risk of heart disease, the top cause of death among women in the U.S. Read more.

Heart Health Step-by-Step

Nearly a half-million women die of cardiovascular disease every year, but they dont have tothe condition is largely preventable and treatable. Heres how to reduce your lifestyle hazards as well as your medical and genetic risks.

Two Little Steps to Less Stress

When you are under stress, your breath is shallow. These tips will help you reduce your stress, get more oxygen to your brain, and reduce your risk for stress-related complications.

This Is Your Heart on Aspirin

It seems like such a simple way to stay healthy: Just pop an aspirin and worry a little less about keeling over from a heart attack or stroke. Research suggests that aspirin may be a wonder drug for many women who arent taking it. Heres how to know if you are one of them.

Why Women Should Worry More About Heart Attacks

More than 450,000 American women die from heart disease each year. Here's what you need to know now.