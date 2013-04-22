Body and Soul: Bone-Building Action

By Allison Avery

From Health magazine

If you are a woman, you start losing bone density in their late 30s, and it can go downhill from there. You also know your risk of getting osteoporosis during your lifetime is a huge 50%.

But you dont have to be a runner or heavy-duty weight lifter to build bone mass. Any weight-bearing activitywalking up the stairs, carrying a baby or a load of groceriescan help prevent bone loss.

Here's your plan to get more bone strength.

Jump up and down or skip every day for 2 minutes. And try these other bone-healthy moves from Miriam Nelson, PhD, director of the Center for Physical Activity and Nutrition at Tufts Universityno gym required, just some dumbbells and ankle weights. Start with two- to three-pound weights and slowly increase as you gain strength. Take a rest day between weight workouts.

Also, try these moves which you can do while watching TV or sitting at your desk at work:

Bent Forward Fly: Sit up straight in a chair with feet flat on the floor and shoulder-width apart. Holding a weight in each hand, extend your arms out in front of you, with palms facing each other and elbows slightly bent; bend forward slightly, about 3–5 inches. Pull your arms back as far as they will go for a count of 2 and hold for a count of 1, then slowly return to starting position for a count of 4; repeat 8 times. Rest for 1 minute, do a second set.

Side Leg Raise: Put on ankle weights and lie on your right side. Bend right leg under you, keeping left leg straight. Support head with right arm, and put left arm out in front for balance. For a count of 2, lift your left leg about 2 feet, hold for a count of 1, and slowly lower for a count of 4; do 8 reps, then switch sides and do 8 reps with right leg. Rest for 1 minute, then do a second set.

Chest Press: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, holding a dumbbell in each hand and resting your arms on either side of your body. Press the weights up for a count of 2, keeping your palms facing your feet, then slowly lower back down for a count of 4; do 8 reps, rest for 1–2 minutes, then do a second set.

Looking for more strength-training moves to add to your exercise routine? Visit Nelsons site, StrongWomen.com.

Top 10 Tricks for a Healthy Body and Soul

9 Secrets to a Healthier Heart

Groove to jazz, learn tai chi, and cut your risk of heart disease, the top cause of death among women in the U.S. Read more.

Heart Health Step-by-Step

Nearly a half-million women die of cardiovascular disease every year, but they dont have tothe condition is largely preventable and treatable. Heres how to reduce your lifestyle hazards as well as your medical and genetic risks.

Two Little Steps to Less Stress

When you are under stress, your breath is shallow. These tips will help you reduce your stress, get more oxygen to your brain, and reduce your risk for stress-related complications.

This Is Your Heart on Aspirin

It seems like such a simple way to stay healthy: Just pop an aspirin and worry a little less about keeling over from a heart attack or stroke. Research suggests that aspirin may be a wonder drug for many women who arent taking it. Heres how to know if you are one of them.

Why Women Should Worry More About Heart Attacks

More than 450,000 American women die from heart disease each year. Here's what you need to know now.

Time.com:

CNN.com: